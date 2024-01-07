National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Sun Jan 7, 2024 10:23 AM
Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 01:07 PM

National Election 2024
Live Updates

Election day as it unfolds

Star Digital Report
Sun Jan 7, 2024 10:23 AM Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 01:07 PM
Photo: Palash Khan
Latest updates of the 12th national polls
12:32 PM | 07 Jan 2024

Turnout still low in many centres at halfway stage

The pace of voting in many centres across the country has not improved from a slow start in the morning.

In Sylhet-6, the total number of voters under Panchakhanda Horgovinda School polling centre is 2,505, but only 369 people exercised their franchise till 12:00pm, said presiding officer Ariful Rahman.

11:46 AM | 07 Jan 2024

EC Anisur optimistic of seeing over 50pc turnout

Election Commissioner Md Anisur Rahman expressed his optimism that more than 50 percent of votes would be cast in the 12th parliamentary election.

Anisur shared his views after casting his vote at the Dhaka City College in the capital this morning. The voting centre is located in the Dhaka-10 constituency.

11:42 AM | 07 Jan 2024

Shakib casts vote, hopeful of winning in Magura-1

Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, the Awami League candidate from Magura-1, cast his vote in the parliamentary election.

He along with his family members cast votes at Dari Magura Government Primary School centre around 8:15am.

11:16 AM | 07 Jan 2024

Munshiganj AL leader killed near polling centre

A local Awami League leader in Munshiganj was found dead with stab wounds to the back of his head near a polling centre in Munshiganj this morning.  

Locals found the body of Zillur Rahman, 45 around 100 feet from the Rikabibazar Government Primary School polling centre in Munshiganj's Mirkadim municipality around 9:30am, an hour and a half after voting began in the 12th parliamentary election. 

11:04 AM | 07 Jan 2024

Haven’t seen non-AL polling agents: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal this morning said he did not find any polling agent of any candidates other than those from the ruling Awami League.

While visiting the law enforcers' monitoring cell, he also said voters in few numbers casting votes.

10:57 AM | 07 Jan 2024

DU BCL president poses with ballot paper with vote for boat

The Bangladesh Chhatra League president of Dhaka University unit today posted a photo of himself holding a ballot paper displaying his vote on his social media account.

Mazharul Kabir Shayon, a voter of Cumilla-6, was seen flaunting the ballot paper with a seal on the "boat", the Awami League's electoral symbol, near a polling booth.

10:20 AM | 07 Jan 2024

Voting cancelled at Narsingdi-4 centre following ballot-stuffing allegation

Shortly after the national election began, voting at a polling centre in Narsingdi-4 (Monohardi-Belabo) was cancelled over allegations of ballot stuffing.

Voting at Ibrahimpur Government Primary School in Sallabad union of Belabo upazila was cancelled at 8:40am, said District Returning Officer Badiul Alam.

10:15 AM | 07 Jan 2024

BNP men, police clash in Chattogram; law enforcers fire shotguns

A clash broke out between BNP men and police in Chattogram city's Chandgaon area when voting in the 12th parliamentary election got underway across the country today.

The clash began on the road in front of Sarafat Ullah Petrol Pump around 9:30am.

10:09 AM | 07 Jan 2024

First two hours: Turnout low in many centres

The voter turnout in many polling centres in the national election was seen to be low in the first two hours after polls opened at 8:00am today.

Our correspondents, visiting polling centres in the capital and across the country, found a thin presence of voters.

At two polling centres in the Bright School and College under Dhaka-5, 200 votes – including 50 female voters -- out of a total of 3,436 were cast till 10:00am.

09:48 AM | 07 Jan 2024

‘BCL men’ enter polling booths in DU centre with food for agents

A vehicle carrying supporters of ruling Awami League candidate Mohammad Nasim stopped in front of the polling centre at the Dhaka University Annex Building around 8:40am.

Some 8-10 supporters, wearing badges bearing the boat symbol around their necks, were seen entering the polling booths carrying food.

Our correspondent saw them entering three of the four polling booths.

09:46 AM | 07 Jan 2024

National polls: First hour of voting in pictures

Voting for the 12th parliamentary election began at 8:00am amid tight security across the country and will continue until 4:00pm without any break.

The Daily Star photographers are on the ground to capture the moments at the polling centres across the country.

09:13 AM | 07 Jan 2024

‘I don’t know about voter turnout’: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal declined to make any comment on voter turnout while talking to journalists outside a voting centre in Dhaka's Shantinagar today.

He talked to the media after casting his vote around 8:30am.

However, the CEC said he was feeling good about the polls beginning across the country.

08:39 AM | 07 Jan 2024

PM casts ballot, confident about winning election

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina today called upon the citizens to exercise their right to vote, saying that a conducive environment has been created for the elections.

"Conducive environment has been established. Your vote is very valuable. We fought a lot for the right to vote and I hope that all the people of the country will come to vote at the polling centres. Bangladesh will continue its democratic trend," she said after casting vote at Dhaka City College centre.

She expressed gratitude to the people for being able to conduct the election today amid many "obstacles and hurdles".

08:10 AM | 07 Jan 2024

Voting begins in 12th national election

Mitali Bidyapith, Dhaka. Photo: Star

Voting for the 12th parliamentary election began this morning amid a boycott by 16 political parties, including the major opposition BNP.

Voting opened at 8:00am amid tight security across the country and will continue until 4:00pm without any break.

Click here to read about the incidents today, the day of the 12th parliamentary election 2024.

|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

‘ইচ্ছাকৃত’ ধীরগতি: ১০ মিনিটে ২ ভোট

সরেজমিনে রূপগঞ্জের বনিয়াদী সরকারি প্রাথমিক বিদ্যালয়, ভুলতার আদর্শ উচ্চ বিদ্যালয় ও কালাদী শাহজাহান উদ্দিন জামেয়া ই ইসলামিয়া কামিল মাদ্রাসা ঘুরে ভোটারদের কাছ থেকে এ অভিযোগ পাওয়া যায়।

১০ মিনিট আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

ভোটের আগেই ব্যালটে সিল: স্বতন্ত্র প্রার্থীর ষড়যন্ত্র বললেন শিল্পমন্ত্রী

৮ মিনিট আগে
