EC, govt, parties to blame for this situation

Says Ali Imam Mazumder

The 12th parliamentary polls are not going to be inclusive and peaceful in accordance with the South Asian standards, says former cabinet secretary Ali Imam Mazumder.

"I am little frustrated. We had high hopes for this election especially because we didn't see any good election after 2008. We had hoped that this election would be participatory or inclusive, peaceful, and acceptable as per the South Asian standards. But this is not happening unfortunately," he told The Daily Star in an exclusive interview.

He held the Election Commission, the government as well as some political parties, including the BNP, responsible for the current situation in the country.

"As the umpire of the polls, the Election Commission failed to create a level playing field for all political parties. The government also could have played a key role in this regard, but it didn't take any visible steps to create a conducive environment.

"Additionally, those who are boycotting the election, especially the BNP, had been rigid on holding the election under a caretaker government."

In politics, there is no such fixed formula, said Ali Imam.

Had the BNP run this time, it would have been good for the party, the former bureaucrat observed.

He thinks that the BNP lost its political strength by not participating in the 2014 polls.

"If the BNP had run in 2014, it would have won more seats in 2018 to have become the main opposition party."

He said most of the opposition parties had participated in polls during the Pakistan era despite knowing that they would lose.

"The Awami League also followed the same strategy during the military regime in Bangladesh. This strategy helps political parties to keep themselves energised. As an observer, I think it is a good strategy."

According to Ali Imam, if the October 28 violence had not happened in Dhaka, the international community might have tried to bring the BNP to the electoral race, and the government might have agreed for a compromise.

However, after the October 28 incident, the scope for the BNP's participation finished, he added.

The former cabinet secretary said like many national and international platforms, he also thinks that the BNP's October 28 rally was foiled to keep the party away from the polls.

Talking about the importance of participatory polls, Ali Imam said that when one of the main political parties pulls out, the choices for the voters are reduced.

"Most of the MP aspirants are from the Awami League and running as independents. A few seats will see contests between the Awami League candidates and independents, but the figure would be less than 100," he said.

According to him, the overall competition will be between the AL vs the AL.

"This time I didn't find any reason to be curious about the polls or have any interest in going to the polling centre as we can certainly say that the ruling party will form the next government, and the incumbent prime minister will continue in office… Maybe there will be some changes in the cabinet," he said.

In a few constituencies, people will go to voting centres, where tight battles would be held, to cast votes but it would not impact the overall polls environment nationally, he said.

"We expect that we will see competition, and candidates will be elected through tough competitions in all 300 constituencies."

He agrees that for sustainable development, there is a need to stay in power for the long term, as it was seen during Jawaharlal Nehru's rule in India, but it should be through fair elections.

"Our Liberation War's main base was the historical six points, and the first point was to form a parliament through voting. When voters do not see competitive elections, they do not feel interested in casting ballots, and it would not be considered an acceptable poll nationally and internationally."

Ali said despite no elements persisting in the country to be hopeful about politics, the politicians should find out an acceptable solution to the crisis through meaningful talks.