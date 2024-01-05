DU students stage 4-day programme demanding scrapping of polls

A group of students of Dhaka University observed a 4-day programme at the base of Raju Memorial sculpture on the campus demanding the national election under a non-partisan government that ended yesterday.

They also urged the Election Commission to cancel the polls on January 7.

The demand came from their programmes held under the banner of "Dhaka University for Democracy". The students held human chains, staged sit-ins and showed red cards to the EC.

The programme was led by the DU unit Student Federation.

Mentioning the glorious student movement in the past, they urged current students to raise their voice in unison in this regard, said the students.

They placed some other demands, including ensuring democratic rules of all institutions of the state.

The programme comes after a first-year student of the university observed a sit-in programme demanding the cancellation of the election at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture.

Later, he was allegedly forced to withdraw.