DU student leaders urge voters to boycott election

Terming tomorrow's election "one-sided", a group of Dhaka University students today called on voters to stay home on the polling day.

The students under the banner "Boycott Farce Election" held a human chain at Raju Memorial sculpture in this regard.

They demanded constitutional reforms to hold national elections under a non-partisan government.

Urging the Election Commission to cancel the election, the leaders said it is being controlled by the ruling government.

Armanul Haque, president of Student Federation's DU unit; Meghmallar Bosu, president of a DU unit Chhatra Union faction; Sadekul Islam, president of Socialist Students Front of DU; and Asif Mahmud, DU convener of Democratic Students Force, attended the programme.

Approximately fifty students participated in the event.