National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Sat Jan 6, 2024 07:59 PM
Last update on: Sat Jan 6, 2024 08:56 PM

Most Viewed

National Election 2024

DU student leaders urge voters to boycott election

Star Digital Report
Sat Jan 6, 2024 07:59 PM Last update on: Sat Jan 6, 2024 08:56 PM
Photo: Collected

Terming tomorrow's election "one-sided", a group of Dhaka University students today called on voters to stay home on the polling day.

The students under the banner "Boycott Farce Election" held a human chain at Raju Memorial sculpture in this regard.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

They demanded constitutional reforms to hold national elections under a non-partisan government.

Urging the Election Commission to cancel the election, the leaders said it is being controlled by the ruling government.

Armanul Haque, president of Student Federation's DU unit; Meghmallar Bosu, president of a DU unit Chhatra Union faction; Sadekul Islam, president of Socialist Students Front of DU; and Asif Mahmud, DU convener of Democratic Students Force, attended the programme.

Approximately fifty students participated in the event.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

ভোটের আগের দিনেই কাজ করছে না নির্বাচন কমিশনের ২১ কোটি টাকার অ্যাপ

‘আমাদের ধারণা, অনেক বেশি মানুষ অ্যাপটিতে ঢোকার চেষ্টা করছেন। অ্যাপে অ্যাক্সেস করার চেষ্টাকারীর সংখ্যা হয়তো এর সক্ষমতা ছাড়িয়ে গেছে।’

৩২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

এসি বাসে ‘টাইম বোমা’, সুপারভাইজারের কৌতূহল বাঁচিয়ে দিলো যাত্রীদের প্রাণ

৫৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification