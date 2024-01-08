Dinajpur, Rajshahi: Of deserted centres and ‘peaceful’ polls

Most polling centres in Dinajpur wore a deserted look throughout the vote casting period during the national elections held yesterday.

Our correspondents visited at least 17 polling centres under Dinajpur-1, 2 and 3 constituencies, and found most of the premises empty while there were crowds outside.

A large crowd of supporters and polling agents of the Awami League and independent candidates was seen at the entrance of Birganj Govt College centre in Dinajpur-1 around noon,

Surprisingly, there were hardly any voters inside.

Hamidul Islam, an elderly voter at the centre, said he could cast his vote without any hassle as there was no long queue.

A similar scene prevailed at almost all the other centres.

The voting in Dinajpur ended peacefully with some isolated incidents.

Meanwhile, in Rajshahi, apart from minor tensions among candidates in two constituencies, the voting was held peacefully almost everywhere.

In Rajshahi-4, independent aspirant Enamul Haque alleged that AL candidate Abul Kalam Azad's supporters drove out his agents from at least four polling centres, said returning officer Shamim Ahmed.

"I visited all the four centres and found both their agents present," the RO added.

In Rajshahi-5, AL candidate Kazi Abdul Wadud Dara and independent aspirant Obaidur Rahman exchanged words from a distance at Baneswar High School centre around 2:00pm, creating a tensed atmosphere.

Law enforcers later brought the situation under control, said presiding officer Md Saiful Islam.

In Rajshahi-6, Arani municipality mayor Mukter Hossain and his men went to Arani Monomohini Govt High School centre around 11:00am and allegedly asked female voters to cast their votes for "boat" symbol.

Presiding officer FM Nazmul Hossain, however, said he was unaware of the allegation, adding that Mukter and his men left when they were asked to.