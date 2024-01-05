Dhaka-18: Independent seeks extra security in 54 ‘risky’ polling centres

Writes letter to the returning officer

Army trucks seen plying the streets in the capital's Banani area ahead of national elections. Photo: Collected

Terming 54 polling centres to be at "risk of violence", independent candidate Khosru Chowdhury for Dhaka-18 constituency demanded additional security force personnel be deployed to ensure free and fair polls on January 7.

He yesterday wrote a letter to the returning officer concerned seeking cooperation in this regard.

There are 217 polling centres under the Dhaka-18 constituency that comprises Khilkhet, Kuril, Uttara, Uttarkhan, Dakshinkhan, and Turag areas.

Awami League gave up the seat for Jatiyo Party candidate Sherifa Quader, wife of party chairman GM Quader, who is contesting with "Plough" symbol.

Khosru, industry and commerce affairs secretary of AL's Dhaka City north, is vying with "Kettle" symbol, while another AL leader SM Tofazzal Hossain is also in the race as an independent candidate with "Truck" symbol.

In the letter to RO, Khosru, without mentioning any name, alleged that a candidate has been threatening him and other rival candidates in public.

And that supporters of the candidate are planning to commit voting irregularities at various centres by using their influence on the polling day.