Dhaka-12: Supporters of AL candidate serve food to polls officials

Sun Jan 7, 2024 03:21 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 04:22 PM

Photo: Collected

Supporters of the AL candidate distributed lunch boxes and water bottles with stickers of the "boat" symbol and Sheikh Hasina's name to the polls officials at Noyatola Darussalam Etimkhana Complex in the Dhaka-12 constituency, where four polling centres are located.

A group of 30-35 people, all supporters of AL candidate Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, wearing boat badges handed out the boxes and bottles to the polls officials including presiding officers; polling agents of rival candidates; and also to security personnels of these centers.

Photo: Collected

Presiding officers said as the centre is inside a residential madrasa, many seen on the field are students.

However, almost all the people who gathered inside the centres were adults and wore badges of boat.

This violates rules as people are not supposed to gather on polling centre premises.

Contacted, a presiding officer of a different constituency said gathering at polling centers is not permitted under any circumstances.

Similarly, at the BUTEX centre of the same constituency, although such gatherings were not spotted, similar lunch boxes were seen being served to polling agents and even the election officials, including the presiding officer himself.

"Yes, all our food has been provided by the boat candidate," the presiding officer said.

Some Ansar officials echoed him.

Related topic:
Bangladesh election 202412th parliamentary electionAL Candidate Supporters Provide Meals to Poll Officials
