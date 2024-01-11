National Election 2024
UNB, Dhaka
Thu Jan 11, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Jan 11, 2024 12:24 AM

National Election 2024
NATIONAL POLLS

Democracy won: Momen

UNB, Dhaka
Thu Jan 11, 2024 12:00 AM

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen yesterday said they have proven that Bangladesh is a democratic country that ensures human rights and justice.

"It is a victory for democracy and people of the country," he said while speaking at a discussion marking Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Homecoming Day.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen also spoke on the occasion.

"We fight for justice and human rights. We upheld these values," the minister said.

At the event, speakers called upon all to work towards the implementation of Vision 2041.

