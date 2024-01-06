Cumilla-8 independent candidate quits polls

National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Sat Jan 6, 2024 08:52 PM
Last update on: Sat Jan 6, 2024 08:54 PM

Independent candidate Nurul Islam Milon for Cumilla-8 constituency has decided not to contest the national election slated for tomorrow.

Milon, also a former Jatiya Party MP, came up with the announcement in a press briefing at his office on Barura College Road today, reports our Cumilla correspondent.

The election environment is not favorable. The AL candidate is controlling the agents of 6/7 candidates, he said, adding that he has lodged a complaint to EC against the boat candidate.

"Considering the future of my family and leaders and activists, I have decided to quit this election," he said.

He said he would explain it to the journalists and people after the election.

AZM Shafi Uddin is the AL candidate of this constituency.

