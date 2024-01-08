Ctg clash during polls: Gun-toting BCL man arrested

National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Mon Jan 8, 2024 10:49 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 9, 2024 01:16 AM

This man brandishing a gun during a clash near a polling centre in Ctg’s Khulshi. Photo: collected

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) has arrested Shamim Azad who brandished a firearm during a clash near a polling centre in Chattogram's Khulshi area during voting.

Shamim has been arrested from Chattogram's Sitakunda, Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of the legal and media wing of Rab, told The Daily Star.

A foreign firearm has been recovered from him, he added.

Rab officials said Shamim is an activist of Bangladesh Chhatra League.

Shamim Azad is a follower of Chattogram City Corporation councillor Wasim Uddin, city Jubo League's vice president.

Two people suffered bullet wounds as two groups clashed near the polling centre at Pahartali College yesterday morning.

push notification