Ctg-15: Independent candidate campaign office torched

An election campaign office of independent candidate Abdul Motalab for Chattogram-15 constituency was set on fire in the district's Lohagara upazila today.

The incident happened between 2:00am to 6:00am, said Mamunur Rashid, vice president of the Lohagara upazila Swechasebak League and supporter of the independent candidate, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

Over 100 posters and banners in the office were burnt in the fire, said Sohidul Kabir, a coordinator of the election management of the candidate.

"Campaigners closed the office around 2:00am like every day and went home. But they saw the office was burnt when they returned to the office around 6:00am," he added.

Lohagara Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Assistant Returning Officer Enamul Hasan visited the spot after the incident.

"We have started investigating the matter after receiving a complaint from the candidate," the UNO said.

A police team also visited the spot. "We are looking into the matter," said Rashedul Alam, officer-in-charge of Lohagara Police Station.

Abdul Motalab, also Lohagara Upazila Awami League president, is contesting the election from this seat with "Eagle" symbol against six candidates, including AL nominated candidate Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadwi.