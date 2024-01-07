Ctg-14: AL, independent supporters clash over control of polling centre

3 injured

Three persons were injured as supporters of Awami League and independent candidates for Chattogram-14 clashed over taking control of a polling centre in the district's Chandanaish upazila at the end of voting today.

Witnesses said the clash ensued when supporters of AL candidate Nazrul Islam Chowdhury were trying to enter Jamirjuri Ahmadur Rahman School polling centre around 4:00pm and the supporters of independent candidate Abdul Jobbar Chowdhury resisted them.

Both the groups' activists started pelting brick chips at each other.

The security guards closed the entry gate from inside and informed law enforcers, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahtab Hossain of Rab-7 told The Daily Star that they were in patrol nearby and being informed they rushed there.

He said they drove out a group of people when they tried to enter the centre forcefully.

"As the counting is going on inside, we will stay here until the counting is finished," said the Rab official.