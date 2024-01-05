Ctg-10: EC orders case against AL candidate

National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Fri Jan 5, 2024 09:12 PM
Last update on: Fri Jan 5, 2024 09:32 PM

The Election Commission has ordered the authorities concerned to file a case against the Awami League candidate for Chattogram-10 constituency Md Mohiuddin Bachchu for distributing cheques to imams and muezzins of mosques.

"We have been directed by the EC to file a case against the candidate. The concerned election officer has been instructed to act on the directive," Enamul Hoq, senior district election officer of the Chattogram, told The Daily Star today.

Earlier, Abdus Salam, deputy secretary of the Election Commission, sent the directive by a letter to the election officer of Khulshi thana of the port city on Thursday.

"The AL candidate distributed cheques to the imams and muezzins of different mosques of Chattogram-10 constituency areas, which is a violation of the Code of Conduct of Political Parties and Candidates in the Parliamentary Elections, 2008," said the letter.

Former convenor of Chattagram Metropolitan Jubo League Md Mohiuddin Bachchu is contesting from this seat against eight candidates including Monjurul Alam, former mayor of the Chattogram City Corporation, after getting nomination from ruling party for the second time.

The EC acted on a complaint filed by Monjurul Alam against Bachchu on the cheque distribution and provided it with photos and envelopes as evidence.

