Country may face consequences if polls are unfair: GM Quader

Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader today said the country will face potential fallout if the January 7 elections are not held fairly and credibly.

He also stated that action would be taken against candidates who withdrew from the election without consulting the party's top leaders.

"Voters are still doubtful of a fair and credible election in the country," said GM Quader while briefing the media in Rangpur city this noon.

GM Quader also warned of significant consequences if the election process is not transparent.

While acknowledging that the overall election atmosphere in Rangpur appears positive, the JP chairman raised some crucial questions about the voters' confidence in the electoral process.

He said voter have legitimate doubts about turnout, credibility of the vote counting process, and the declaration of election results.

These uncertainties contribute to the overall skepticism surrounding the fairness and credibility of the elections, GM Quader said.

The JP chairman also expressed worries about the potential takeover of polling centers by ruling party men.

Quader stressed that an unfair election could exacerbate the ongoing crises in the country.

GM Quader hoped that JP's candidates across the country would be able to take part in the polls despite facing obstacles.