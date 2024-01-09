Cops sue 15 BNP leaders, 200 others in Ctg

Police yesterday filed a case against 15 BNP leaders and 200 unidentified individuals in connection with clashes with law enforcement during Sunday's national election in the port city's Chandgaon.

Jahidul Kabir, officer-in-charge of Chandgaon Police Station, told The Daily Star, "We filed a case accusing 215 persons, naming 15 BNP leaders with the police station... We are trying to identify those who led the clash."

The clash erupted between police and BNP members at Sarafat Ullah Petrol Pump in Chandgaon around 9:15am when a group of party activists attempted to block Arakan Road in support of their countrywide hartal.

Subsequently, the demonstrators attacked the police multiple times when law enforcement tried to disperse them. At that point, the police opened fire to bring the situation under control.

The activists launched another attack at 11:00am when border guards joined the police to chase them.

The clash resurfaced in the Moulavipukurpar area at 12:30pm when BNP members targeted a Rab vehicle with projectiles. The confrontation spread to the nearby Tejbazar area.