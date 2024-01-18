Confusion being created over number of MPs: Law minister

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said those, who are saying that the number of parliament members is now 648, are not properly interpreting the constitution.

"They are making such statements, intentionally or politically, in order to create confusion in the people's mind", he said citing articles 56, 123, and 148 of the constitution.

The minister was responding to a reporter's question regarding BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi's claim that there are currently 648 sworn MPs in the nation.

"There are currently 648 sworn MPs, consisting of 350 MPs from the 11th parliament and 298 from the 12th "dummy" parliament. ... This is not constitutional," Rizvi said yesterday in a press conference.

The law minister said though the members of parliament (MPs), who have been elected in the latest election, have taken oath, they will receive the state facilities after taking over the responsibilities at the parliament.

The MPs, who have been elected in 11th JS election, will get the state facilities till January 29 as the tenure of 11th parliament will continue till that day, he said.

Anisul Huq said the newly elected lawmakers will get the facilities from January 30.