Commonwealth statement doesn’t reflect reality: BNP

Party rejects call for conducive environment during polls

BNP has rejected the Commonwealth secretary general's call for a "conducive environment" in the January 7 election, terming it a "farcical exercise" that contradicts the people's aspirations for democracy.

In a statement, BNP's senior secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday said the SG's remarks shocked Bangladesh's democracy-loving people, who have been "disenfranchised by the regime for over a decade".

"The SG's statement does not reflect the ground reality in Bangladesh. We believe it contradicts the desire of pro-democracy Bangladeshis for a free, fair, and credible election," said the statement.

The Commonwealth Secretariat must also be aware of the state of terror and fear created by the current regime through extreme human rights violations like extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and rampant arbitrary arrests in the last three months, the statement read.

"All pro-democracy partners have expressed the need for free, fair, and credible elections in Bangladesh. But the regime is conducting a sham election with dummy candidates and observers and is coercing voters to showcase participation," said BNP.

The party said this fraudulent exercise fails to even qualify as an election under international rights declarations.

"The SG's statement tends to support the autocratic regime through a highly fraudulent election against people's aspirations for democracy. We expect the Commonwealth to side with the people, not the regime, as Bangladeshis strive to restore their voting rights," BNP stated.

The Commonwealth must understand that people and political parties want its support for restoring democracy and fundamental liberties, not for the current autocratic regime, it also said.