UNB, Dhaka
Thu Jan 11, 2024 11:48 PM
Last update on: Thu Jan 11, 2024 11:48 PM

Chinese PM Li Qian congratulates Hasina

UNB, Dhaka
Thu Jan 11, 2024 11:48 PM Last update on: Thu Jan 11, 2024 11:48 PM

Chinese Prime Minister (premier of the state council) Li Qian today extended warm congratulations and best wishes to his Bangladeshi counterpart for her re-election as prime minister.

"China and Bangladesh are close neighbours with long-established friendship and development partners of close cooperation," he said in a letter sent to premier Sheikh Hasina.

In recent years, he said that China and Bangladesh have deepened political mutual trust and achieved fruitful results in Belt and Road cooperation.

"I stand ready to work with you to promote the bilateral friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation, further develop China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation, so as to better benefit our two countries and two peoples," he said.

