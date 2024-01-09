China congratulates Bangladesh for successfully holding election

China congratulated Bangladesh for the successful holding of the 12th parliamentary election as planned, and felicitated Awami League for winning the election.

Mao Ning, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, said this in a regular press conference of the ministry today.

A journalist asked Mao Ning for her comment on the ruling Awami League's victory in the election.

In reply, she congratulated Bangladesh for holding the election successfully and Awami League for winning it.

"As an amicable and close neighbour of Bangladesh, China firmly supports Bangladesh in implementing the political agendas in accordance with its law after the election.

"Based on the principles of mutual respect, equal footing, mutual benefit and non-interference in other country's internal affairs, China is prepared to work with the new government of Bangladesh to carry forward the long-established friendship, further promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and pursue greater progress for China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation," she said.