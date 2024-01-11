Chattogram-16: HC upholds cancellation of Mustafizur’s candidacy

The High Court today upheld the Election Commission's decision that cancelled the candidacy of Chattogram-16 Awami League aspirant Mustafizur Rahman Chowdhury for threatening law enforcers during January 7 election.

The bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Bashir Ullah rejected the writ petition filed by Mostafizur challenging the EC's decision. Mustafizur's petition was not presented properly, the court said.

EC's lawyer Khan Mohammad Shameem Aziz told The Daily Star that the HC delivered the order saying that the petitioner could move appeal regarding any election related dispute before the tribunal under the EC.

The EC's decision for cancelling Mustafizur Rahman Chowdhury's candidacy will remain in force following the HC order.

Nazma Jalil, who appeared for Mustafizur, told this correspondent that an appeal will be moved before the election tribunal challenging the EC's "arbitrary action" against her client.

The EC did not give any scope to Mustafizur Rahman for defending himself before canceling his candidacy, the lawyer said.

The EC had cancelled the candidacy of Mustafizur Rahman Chowdhury who contested for Chattogram-16 (Banshkhali) on the day of election. The action was taken because Mustafizur allegedly threatened law enforcement officials, EC Secretary Jahangir Alam said.