CEC vows a free, fair election

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal yesterday said they will try to hold the national election in such a manner that it gets local and international acceptance.

He made the remarks during a press programme with local and international media in the capital a day before the election.

The CEC did not rule out the possibility of violence on polls day, as a major political party has boycotted it and has been calling upon people to do the same.

He promised they would try their level best to make today's election free and fair, and voters would get the chance to exercise their franchise freely.

"Many are saying this election is a type of selection; many are making other remarks. These are their personal opinions and views. But let me be clear, our job is to hold elections, not to engage in political debates," he said while responding to a question.

"There are no clear criteria to determine acceptance. It is a relative matter. Some will say the election was acceptable, some will say it was not. However, we will try to ensure that it becomes acceptable at home and abroad," he said.

Awal, without mentioning BNP's name, said, "A large party is trying to resist the polls. So, it may cause problems for us to conduct the election peacefully."

"We will face challenges if they try to create fear among the voters through vandalism or other means," he added.

The CEC said they have taken precautionary measures to face the situation, as around 8 lakh members of law enforcement agencies will maintain law and order.

Pointing at parties that are campaigning against the polls, he said, "You may peacefully campaign to form a public opinion regarding not going to polling stations, but it will be an offence if you physically resist the election or prevent voters from going to the polling stations."

He said if violence continues, it might negatively impact voter turnout. He, however, did not estimate what the voter turnout could be in today's polls.

"If the voter turnout is less than even one percent, it could be legally correct, though it may face a legitimacy crisis," said the CEC.

Regarding the incident of setting trains on fire ahead of the election, he said, "If any party has done this, I think it is an unforgivable crime."

When asked whether there will be any impact of US visa policy, he said the policy will be applied to those who will obstruct the election; the EC is not obstructing the polls..."

"So, we are not bothered about it," he added. "If there is any sort of rigging in the election, some of the responsibility will fall on us," the CEC also said.

"Presiding officers have all the power at the centres. They have been repeatedly reminded of their responsibilities, so they have to take responsibility as well," he said.

The media will have free rights in the polling centres, said CEC Awal, adding that if the media highlights the transparency of the polls, the credibility of elections can increase.

The CEC also called upon candidates to put their polling agents in every polling booth for the sake of a fair election.

"Had BNP participated in the election, it would have been more competitive, more inclusive, and more festive. This is a reality," said CEC Awal.