CEC to address the nation at 7pm

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal is set to address the nation today at 7:00pm, on the eve of 12th parliamentary election.

Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar will air the address live from the Election Commission (EC).

In his address, the CEC is expected to call upon the countrymen to cast their votes in tomorrow's election. He will also urge the candidates to hold the election in a fair manner.

Earlier, the chief election commissioner addressed the nation on November 15. In that speech, he announced the schedule of the 12th parliamentary election.