Casting Ballot Openly: Religious Affairs minister urges EC to be lenient

Religious Affairs Minister Faridul Haque Khan yesterday appeared before the Election Commission to explain why he allegedly violated the electoral code while casting his ballot during the January 7 polls.

He also urged the commission to deal with the matter with a forgiving attitude.

On January 11, the EC, in a letter, summoned Fraidul for violation of the electoral code of conduct for casting his vote openly at the Sirabad High School polling centre in Islampur upazila of Jamalpur.

"No one is above the law," he told reporters after presenting his written statement to the commission.

"I gave my explanation and requested them to look at the matter with a forgiving attitude," Faridul, who got elected from Jamalpur 2, said, adding that he thought the violation was "not a major crime".

According to EC, voting in public without maintaining confidentiality is a punishable offence under the regulator's Representation of the People Order.

