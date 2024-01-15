Casting ballot openly: Religious Affairs minister urges EC to be lenient

Religious Affairs Minister Faridul Haque Khan today appeared before the Election Commission to explain why he violated the electoral code while casting his ballot during the January 7 polls.

He also urged the commission to deal with the matter with a forgiving attitude.

"No one is above the law," he told reporters after presenting his written statement to the commission as he was summoned to the EC to explain why he cast his ballot at an open place violating the law.

Terming the violation "not a major crime", Faridul, who got elected from Jamalpur 2, said he explained to the EC about his January 7 action.

"I gave my explanation and requested them to look at the matter with a forgiving attitude," he added.

On January 11, the EC summoned Fraidul for violation of the electoral code of conduct for casting his vote openly at the Sirabad High School polling centre in Islampur upazila of Jamalpur.

"Voting in public without maintaining confidentiality is a punishable offence under the regulator's Representation of the People Order", the EC letter stated.