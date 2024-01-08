‘Can’t say we did very well but tried best’

CEC says 40pc votes cast

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said yesterday that 40 percent of votes were cast in the 12th parliamentary election.

"However, the figure may change after the counting of votes end. The voting rate may or may not increase," CEC Habibul told journalists at the Election Commission (EC) building in Dhaka around 5:30pm.

Earlier, EC Secretary Jahangir Alam said the voter turnout stood at 26.37 percent till 3:00pm, adding that the figure might change as data from all constituencies wasn't available at the time.

Jahangir expressed satisfaction over the absence of significant violence during the election. "There was a fear of large-scale violence as a group boycotted the election and indirectly tried to resist the polls."

Meanwhile, CEC Habibul said voters were free to vote, but that ballot stuffing attempts were made at several polling places and that those ballots would be removed from the count.

About the way the election was conducted, Habibul stated, "We are not saying we have done very well. But we've tried our best. And we've taken action against polls irregularities."

According to EC, there were reports of irregularities from 140 centres. Polling was suspended in 21 centres in at least nine constituencies. Forty-two people were arrested in connection with the irregularities.

Besides, the candidature of AL nominee Mostafizur Rahman in Chattogram-16 was cancelled for threatening law enforcement officials.

In response to a question about whether the election will have international credibility, Habibul said the EC would be able to make a statement once it knew what the public and media were saying.

Referring to the various steps taken by the EC to make the elections fair, the CEC said that the government has sincerely supported the commission. "With the concerted efforts of all, the election has been free, fair, and impartial under the current government."

He said ballots were sent to about 90 percent of polling centres in the morning. In remote centres, ballots were dispatched the night before.

While thanking all who had performed duties during the polls, Habibul expressed shock at the death of two election officials due to heart failure while they were discharging polls duty.