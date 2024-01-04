National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Thu Jan 4, 2024 07:35 PM
Last update on: Thu Jan 4, 2024 08:06 PM

Candidates' total wealth worth Tk 13,620 crore: Shujan analysis

The wealth of 1,945 candidates who are contesting the 12th parliamentary election is worth Tk 13,620 crore, according to an analysis of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan).

Of it, Tk 7,561 crore comes from Awami League's (AL) 265 candidates.

Sujan, which collected data from the affidavits submitted to the Election Commission, said the candidates' average wealth is over Tk 7 crore.

Source: TIB
MP candidates affidavits in national election of Bangladesh
The total yearly earnings of AL candidates are over Tk 2.2 crore while the earnings of candidates of other political parties is between Tk 6 lakh to Tk 25 lakh.

The average income of independent candidates is Tk 96 lakh, making AL candidates top both combined wealth and average income lists.

While disclosing the data analysis at a virtual press conference, Shujan Secretary Badiul Alam Majumder said the difference between the average income of AL and other party candidates is on the rise.

"In 2008, on yearly income, the difference between AL and other party candidates was 61 percent. In 2014, the difference rose to 225 percent and in 2024, it shoot up to 559 percent," the secretary added.

Regarding educational qualification, Shujan said around 33 percent of the candidates have master's degree while 27 percent obtained honours, 13 percent got HSC and 7.7 percent passed SSC.

12 percent of the candidates are either self-educated or illiterate.

As per the analysis, 58.71 percent of the candidates are businessmen. With 12.19 percent, service holders take the second spot.

Of the businessmen candidates, 69.75 percent are contesting the polls as independents. The Jatiya Party's candidates' list have 66.03 percent businessmen while 64.15 percent of AL candidates have business background.

Only 1.70 percent of the candidates' professions is written as politicians in their affidavits.

The top 10 highest earning candidates are: AL candidates Golam Dastagir Gazi from Narayanganj-1; Abu Jafar Mohammad Shafi Uddin from Cumilla-8; independent candidates from Brahmanbaria-1 SAK Ekramuzzaman and Narayanganj-1 Gazi Golam Mortuza; AL candidate from Dhaka-1 Salman F Rahman; independent candidate from Jhinaidah-2 Naser Shahriar Jahedi; JP candidate from Barishal-3 Golam Kibria Tipu; independent candidates Sirajul Islam Molla from Narshingdi-3 and Md Khasru Chowdhury from Dhaka-18; and another AL candidate from Jashore-3 Kazi Nabil Ahmed.

push notification