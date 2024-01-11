Brunei Sultan greets PM Hasina on reappointment

Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah has congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her reappointment as the prime minister of Bangladesh.

In a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Brunei Sultan said, "I extend my warmest congratulations on your re-appointment as Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh."

"Under your able leadership, Bangladesh has accomplished great strides in its development and poverty reduction. I wish you much success in your new term in office and I am confident that you will continue to lead Bangladesh towards many more achievements in the coming years."

Expressing his pleasure that Brunei Darussalam and Bangladesh continue to enjoy warm and long-standing relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations forty years ago, Haji Hassanal Bolkiah said, "I look forward to renewed opportunities to further develop these important ties, both bilaterally and regionally for the mutual benefit of our countries and people."

He wished Sheikh Hasina and family good health and happiness and the people of Bangladesh with continued progress and prosperity.