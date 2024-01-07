BNP-Jamaat may continue sabotage after polls: Quader

BNP-Jamaat might continue sabotage even after the election, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday.

He asked AL leaders and activists to remain vigilant.

Quader was briefing reporters in his constituency in Noakhali-5 (Companiganj-Kabirhat).

Condemning Friday's arson attack on Benapole Express that left four people dead, he alleged BNP-Jamaat wants to destroy the country.

The road transport and bridges minister urged people not to be confused by rumours and propaganda spread by BNP-Jamaat and to come to the polling centres without fear.

"We are observing with deep anger and concern that BNP and their allies have started carrying out massive terrorist activities, including sabotage and arson, ahead of the January 7 election," Quader told reporters.

He also said BNP and Jamaat are the defeated forces of 1971 and killers of 1975. They want to do "politics by burning people," he said.

"Bangladesh has never bowed down to any evil power and will not do so in the future," he added.

He also reiterated that today's election will be peaceful.

"We will not allow BNP to create violence; we know how to be strict. All measures will be taken in time," Quader warned.