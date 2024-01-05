BNP holds meeting with C'wealth polls observer group

A six-member BNP delegation held a virtual meeting with the Commonwealth election observer group this evening, two days before the upcoming 12th parliamentary polls.

BNP Standing Committee Member Abdul Moyeen Khan led the BNP delegation in the meeting which began at 5:10pm, said the party's media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan.

Party chairperson's adviser Ismail Jabiullah, Organising Secretary Shama Obaed, Law Secretary Kayser Kamal, International Affairs Secretary Humayun Kabir, and Human Rights Affairs Secretary Asaduzzaman Asad were present at the meeting.

The Commonwealth delegation was informed by the BNP leaders on the present state of affairs before the January 7 national elections, he said.

BNP leaders said that the Awami League government is holding a "one sided election". The AL government is making an attempt to hold on to power by using "state machineries," they said.

Orette Bruce Golding, a former prime minister of Jamaica, headed the 10-member Commonwealth team during the 1.35-hour meeting, which ended at 6:35 pm.