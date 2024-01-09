BNP demands scrapping of ‘dummy polls’,

PM’s resignation

Terming it "dummy polls", the BNP yesterday demanded cancellation of the election and resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Sheikh Hasina's resignation is the only option. She must resign and the dummy election of January 7 must be cancelled right away," said BNP standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan at a press conference in the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office.

The BNP also announced a two-day mass contact programme for today and tomorrow in support of its demand for a fresh election under a non-party polls-time government.

"We will stay on the streets, conduct mass contacts, and distribute leaflets among the people," said Moyeen.

"On behalf of 63 parties, who called for boycott of the polls, we congratulate the country's people for rejecting the election."

Standing committee members Selima Rahman and Nazrul Islam Khan were also present at the briefing.

"A government of the dummy, by the dummy, for the dummy will be established if Sheikh Hasina forms any kind of government through the dummy election," Moyeen said.

He said people want a government elected by their votes, not a "dummy government".

The BNP leader added that his party and other pro-democracy parties would continue their movement for a fresh election under a non-party polls-time government until an "accountable government" is elected through polls.

Moyeen also accused the Election Commission of providing contradictory voter turnout figures -- 27 percent and 40 percent.

"The chief election commissioner once said the turnout was 27 percent. Then another commissioner, sitting next to him, immediately revised it to 40 percent," he added.

The BNP leader called it a "one-sided election" held through abuse of "state power and using dummy EC, candidates and observers".

Moyeen said 19 centres in Khagrachhari saw "zero turnout", which proves the election was a "mockery".

"It's not just 19 centres. There are centres in every constituency where not a single vote was cast or only 10-12 people cast their ballots," he said.

He claimed that the Awami League even failed to ensure voters' presence despite "fielding dummy candidates".