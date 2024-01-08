BNP activists clash with cops, BGB in port city

Rab vehicle vandalised; driver injured; 48-hour hartal ends this morning

BNP activists throwing pieces of bricks at law enforcers in Chattogram city’s Chandgaon area yesterday afternoon. Clashes between police, Rab and opposition activists took place multiple times throughout the day. Photo: collected

Sporadic incidents of clashes took place between law enforcers and BNP men in the Chandgaon area of Chattogram city on election day yesterday, also the second day of the 48-hour nationwide hartal that BNP and its allies called to garner support for the non-cooperation movement and the boycott of the polls.

A Rab patrol vehicle was vandalised and its driver was injured in one of the incidents.

The first clash took place around 9:15am at the Sarafat Ullah Petrol Pump area in Chandgaon, when a group of BNP activists tried to block the Arakan Road.

"They [BNP men] tried to create a blockade on the road by setting tyres on fire. On-duty police personnel came under attack when law enforcers tried to disperse the protesters and free the road. The police fired blank shotgun rounds to bring the situation under control. Chases and counter-chases continued for around half an hour in the area," said Pankaj Dutta, additional deputy commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police.

Around 11:00am, BNP activists launched another attack on police at the same spot when teams from the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) joined law enforcers to chase out the protesters, he added.

Another clash ensued around 12:30pm in the Moulavipukurpar area when BNP men pelted brickbats at a Rab patrol vehicle, damaging the vehicle and injuring the driver, said Rab-7 Commanding Officer Lt Col Mahbub Alam.

BNP men also vandalised the Al Hekmah International School polling centre in the Moulavipukurpar area (Chattogram-8 constituency) during the clash forcing the authorities to suspend voting there for an hour before it was resumed, said Rab and police.

According to Fire Service statistics, at least 15 arson attacks were reported in the 12 hours between 6:00pm Saturday till 6:00am yesterday.

In those incidents, four educational institutions designated as polling centres, three buses, three lorries, one truck, one private car, two motorcycles, and a boat were set on fire during this period.