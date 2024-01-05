Be objective in evaluation of polls outcome

EC urges foreign diplomats

The Election Commission has urged the foreign diplomats to objectively asses the outcome of the upcoming national election and form "correct views and opinions".

"I earnestly request your excellencies high commissioners and ambassadors to objectively assess the outcome of the parliamentary election and form correct views and opinions," Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said at a briefing in the city's Sonargaon Hotel yesterday.

He said the EC will take all-out efforts to make the polls free, fair, peaceful and participatory and that the election process will be made as transparent as possible. "We hope the election and results will be credible to all."

The briefing comes ahead of the polls on Sunday, which will be closely watched by the international community as they considered the last two national polls lacked credibility.

The BNP and some other parties are boycotting the polls.

The foreign ambassadors frequently met the election commissioners, political parties and stressed on free, fair, participatory and peaceful elections. The US also announced a visa policy, saying those undermining the democratic elections will be denied US visas.

In his speech at the briefing, CEC Habibul told more than 50 foreign envoys that over the last 22 months, the EC conducted about 1,200 polls at various levels and those were fairly welland generally peaceful.

He added that certain opposition political parties have boycotted the election demanding that it be held under some kind of non-political government, but the EC is mandated to hold the polls as per the law.

The CEC said one major political party in alliance with certain other parties is not contesting. Had they contested, the election might have been more inclusive and peaceful. However, 28 political parties and scores of independents are in the race.

"Voters' right to cast ballots freely may be obstructed at certain polling centres sporadically. Unscrupulous people may try to resort to unfair practices," he said.

CEC Habibul said all measures have been taken to prevent polls rigging, malpractices and the use of muscle power inside polling stations.

Some foreign envoys questioned if the government or the EC was putting pressure on the voters to go to the polling centres.

"We said there is no question that the EC will put pressure. We encourage them [voters] to exercise their voting rights freely. It is awareness, not pressure."

There were also questions about the time of the election results. In response, Habibul said the EC developed a smart election management app and anyone can access certain information from each polling centre. This app will ensure credibility, he said.

Talking to journalists after the briefing, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said the diplomats did not express any concern at the briefing or pose many questions because they are already quite updated.

He said as of yesterday, 60 foreign observers out of 127 arrived in the country. Besides, 73 journalists are scheduled to come and as of yesterday, 17 foreign journalists reached Dhaka.

He said the foreign observers will be visiting polling stations in Dhaka and its peripheries, and if some want to go outside, they can go, especially to the places where air travel can be made. The route plan is being finalised, he added.