Be forgiving if we’ve made any mistake

Hasina says in address to the nation ahead of polls

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina yesterday made an impassioned appeal to the people to keep her party in power for a straight fourth term.

"Today, I have appeared before you to seek vote for 'boat'," she said in a televised address to the nation, her final campaign speech before the polls on Sunday.

"The call has come, it's time to take the road," Hasina quoted poet Sunkanta Bhattacharya's poem, Udayachal (From the east), during her 24-minute speech.

The prime mister said she is seeking another five-year term in office to make developments sustainable, work for improving people's living standards and build a developed smart Bangladesh free from hunger and poverty.

"If I have made any mistakes along the way, I ask your forgiveness. If I can form the government again, I will get a chance to correct the mistakes. Give me an opportunity to serve you by voting for 'boat' in the January 7 election," she said.

Hasina requested the people to have confidence in her as she considers them her family.

"Let's all make this Bangladesh a smart Golden Bangla and fulfill the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."

Hasina said during her three consecutive terms (2009-2023), the country witnessed the continuation of a "democratic trend and stability".

"If we can form the government again by securing your valuable votes, we will be able to continue the programmes taken up by us," she said, adding that this would give the AL an opportunity to further improve the people's living standards.

Hasina thanked the people for giving the AL the opportunity to serve them by voting for "boat" in the past.

She urged all political parties and institutions that believe in democracy and the rule of law not to pamper and fuel any idiosyncratic ideas that would disrupt the constitutional process in the country.

The AL chief said her party is expecting a free, fair and impartial national election.

Talking about the AL's election manifesto, Hasina listed 12 priorities for the socio-economic development of the country.

These are protecting and promoting the practice of democratic system at every level; making every effort to keep commodity prices within the purchasing power of all; ensuring employability in education system and youth employment; building smart Bangladesh based on modern technology; mechanising integrated agricultural system and taking measures to preserve the produce with the aim of increasing production; and ensuring the development of agricultural products and food processing industries.

The other priorities include creating employment opportunities by developing infrastructure and industries up to the village level; increasing efficiency and capacity of bank insurance and financial sector; making health services affordable to low income people; ensuring individual and social security by including all in the universal pension system; making law enforcement agencies efficient in the use of modern technology and ensuring their accountability; and eradicating communalism and all forms of terrorism and militancy.

Briefly describing the overall development of the country over the last 15 years, Hasina said, "We have built the Padma Bridge with our own funds. We have launched metro rail in Dhaka, constructed elevated expressway, and inaugurated the construction of underground rail. We have set up the country's first nuclear power plant in Rooppur."

She said the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport has been inaugurated.

"We have constructed South Asia's first underground road -- "Bangabandhu Tunnel" in Chattogram. The Dhaka-Cox's Bazar rail route has been established with an eye-catching railway station in Cox's Bazar. The Bangabandhu Satellite-1 has been launched."

Referring to critics, she said, "It is a pity that they do not present the correct information to the nation. It is in their character to mislead people with false information. It seems that those people get frustrated when they see the socio-economic development of the country."

The AL president said there is a huge difference between the Bangladesh of 15 years ago and today's Bangladesh. People's quality of life has improved and they now dream for a better life, the PM added.