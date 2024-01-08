National Election 2024
Star Report
Mon Jan 8, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Jan 8, 2024 12:48 AM

National Election 2024

BCL men cast votes taking over DU centre

Star Report
Mon Jan 8, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Jan 8, 2024 12:48 AM

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) allegedly cast multiple votes for the "boat" symbol forcibly entering the Curzon Hall polling centre at Dhaka University yesterday.

This incident occurred around 3:15pm inside the centre, as showed in a video footage.

Eyewitnesses said a group of BCL men initially attempted to cast vote faking their identities. But at one point they started casting votes at a large scale.

They made journalists leave the scene and continued voting for the boat symbol.

When another group of journalists arrived at the centre, the BCL members hurriedly left the centre, as said by eyewitnesses.

However, despite the incident, Presiding Officer Robiul Islam declined to comment.

He said 453 votes had been cast out of a total of 2,479 registered voters at the centre under Dhaka-8 constituency.

DU BCL president Mazharul Kabir Shayan said, "We are not informed of such an incident. Citizens cast their votes peacefully."

In the Dhaka-8 constituency, Awami League's joint general secretary, AFM Bahauddin Nasim, is contesting the election with the boat symbol.

push notification