BCL men 'cast votes' forcibly entering DU centre

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) allegedly cast multiple votes for the "boat" symbol after forcibly entering the Curzon Hall polling centre at Dhaka University today.

The incident occurred around 3:15pm inside the centre, as showed in a video footage.

Witnesses said a group of BCL men initially attempted to cast votes by faking their identities. However, at one point they started casting votes at a large scale.

They made journalists leave the scene and continued voting for the boat symbol.

When another group of journalists arrived at the centre, the BCL members hurriedly left the centre, said witnesses.

However, despite the incident, Presiding Officer Robiul Islam declined to comment on the matter.

He said 453 votes had been cast out of a total of 2,479 registered voters at the centre under Dhaka-8 constituency.

DU BCL President Mazharul Kabir Shayan said, "We were not informed of such an incident. Citizens cast their votes peacefully."

Awami League Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim is contesting the election in the Dhaka-8 constituency with the boat symbol.