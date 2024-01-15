Bangladeshi origin Scottish MP greets Hasina on re-election

First Bangladeshi origin Scottish MP Foysol Choudhury today congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on being re-elected for the fourth straight term in the January 7 parliamentary polls.

Foysol Choudhury also thanked all involved with the election process for making the 12th parliamentary polls fair, participatory, and violence-free.

He conveyed the messages during a call with PM Hasina at her office.

PM's Deputy Press Secretary Md Noorelahi Mina briefed reporters afterwards.

He said that the Scottish MP congratulated the prime minister from Cross Party Group of the Scottish Parliament.

The deputy press secretary said that the Scottish parliament's Cross Party Group wants to continue their bilateral development activities with the Bangladesh parliament.

PM Hasina thanked the Scottish MP and his government for their greetings.

Ambassador-at-large M Ziauddin and Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present.