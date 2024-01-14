Bangladesh rejects OHCHR statement on Jan 7 election

Dhaka has said that the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has overstepped its mandate and misrepresented the ground reality of the elections in Bangladesh.

"The statement is a repetition of subjective and biased assessments to politicise human rights," said foreign ministry in a statement today.

On January 8, UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk voiced distress that the environment for the January 7 polls was marred by violence and repression of opposition candidates and supporters, while calling for thorough and effective investigation into the violations and irregularities.

Foreign ministry said the government's firm commitment to uphold the democratic principles was evident in the conduct of elections.

"The election day was unprecedentedly peaceful, except for some isolated incidents in a few polling stations. This was echoed by many international election observers and journalists who covered the election on the ground," the statement said.

The UN High Commissioner's claim that the "poll was marred by violence and repression of opposition candidates", therefore, appears to be extremely prejudiced and premeditated, it said.

The foreign ministry said the Bangladesh Nationalist Party decided to stay out of the electoral process on the pretext of their unconstitutional demand of a caretaker government for conducting the election.

"It is unfortunate that the BNP resorted to violence and killing of innocent people to thwart the democratic process as the party did during earlier occasions of national elections," the statement said.

The ministry claimed since October 28, 2023, BNP activists killed 24 individuals and set fire to nearly a thousand vehicles, derailed and carried out arson attack on trains, burning passengers alive including a mother and her three years old child.

It was a challenge to ensure a peaceful election amidst threats, disruptions and violence aiming to destabilise the country and disrupt its democratic journey. Despite all these, the response from the law enforcers was restrained, rational and within the legal parameters, it said.

"OHCHR's allegations of reprisals such as arbitrary and mass arrests, threats, enforced disappearance, blackmailing and surveillance by law enforcement officials are baseless and unsubstantiated."

The government rejected the UN claim that "many human rights defenders have been forced to go into hiding, and some have fled the country, while dozens of suspected enforced disappearance cases have been reported, mostly in November".

It said this is far from the reality and rather a plain example of irresponsibility on the part of UN High Commissioner's office. "It is important that the office checks the veracity of the information before it uses the same in public statements."

The foreign ministry said it welcomes constructive criticisms and is always ready to address any legitimate concern. Bangladesh looks forward to continuing to collaborate with the UN and its human rights mechanisms, it added.