National Election 2024
Our Correspondent, Sylhet
Sun Jan 7, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 12:00 AM

Attack on AL office: Lodge complaint against MP Ratan

EC directs officials
The Election Commission has ordered the upazila election officer to lodge a complaint against Moazzem Hossain Ratan, incumbent lawmaker and independent aspirant from Sunamganj-1, in connection with an attack on a local Awami League office in Dharmapasha upazila.

The order, signed by EC's deputy secretary Abdus Salam, directed the official to immediately lodge a complaint with the police station  concerned against Ratan and his five associates -- Nur Alam Nuru, Abul Kashem, Hashem, Mojahid and Tofail.

It also directed the superintendent of police in Sunamganj to accept the complaint and report to the EC within 24 hours.

In the order, the EC mentioned that on December 27, Ratan and his five associates attacked AL activists sitting in the party office in Jayshree union of the upazila, smashed their smartphones, tore down banners and posters of "boat" symbol, vandalised the office furniture, and verbally abused the AL activists including            death threats.

"We will accept the complaint and take necessary action once it is lodged by the election office," said Dharmapasha OC Md Shamsuddhoha.

