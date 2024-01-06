Attack on AL office: EC asks for lawsuit against Sunamganj-1 independent candidate

The Election Commission yesterday asked that a lawsuit be filed against Sunamganj-1 independent candidate Mouazzam Hossain Ratan and five of his associates for "launching an attack on an Awami League office" in Dharmapasha upazila.

The order, signed by EC's Deputy Secretary Abdus Salam, asked the upazila election officer of Dharmapasha to immediately file a case against them.

The superintendent of Sunamganj police was ordered to report to the EC within 24 hours after accepting the case.

Ratan is an AL lawmaker from Sunamganj-1 constituency but he did not get the ruling party's ticket in the 12th parliamentary election.

In the order, the EC mentioned that Ratan, Nur Alam Nuru, Abul Kashem, Hashem, Mojahid, and Tofail, attacked AL activists sitting at the party office in Jayshree union on December 27, 2023.

The attackers smashed the smartphones of the activists, tore down the banners and posters bearing the "boat" symbol, broke chairs and tables, verbally abused the activists, and threatened to kill them.

According to the directive, the election enquiry committee submitted a report to the EC, stating that Ratan and his associates had violated Article 77 of the Representation of the People Order (RPO)-1972 and Section 7(2) of the Rules of Conduct of Political Parties and Candidates in Parliamentary Elections-2008.

The order informed the upazila election officer that the EC has decided to file a case with the concerned police station under Section 73 of the RPO and Section 18 of the code of conduct rules, and requested him to file the case immediately.

Dharmapasha Upazila Election Officer Mohammad Manjurul Haque said, "According to the EC order, the process of filing the lawsuit is underway."

Md Shamsuddoha, officer-in-charge of Dharmapasha Police Station, said, "We will accept the complaint once the election office complains, and will take necessary action."