National Election 2024
UNB, Dhaka
Thu Jan 11, 2024 11:56 PM
Last update on: Fri Jan 12, 2024 12:07 AM

Most Viewed

National Election 2024

Arafat appointed information and broadcasting state minister

UNB, Dhaka
Thu Jan 11, 2024 11:56 PM Last update on: Fri Jan 12, 2024 12:07 AM
Mohammad Ali Arafat

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has picked Mohammad Ali Arafat as state minister for information and broadcasting.

The portfolios were distributed after the oath-taking ceremony at Bangabhaban this evening.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Arafat is a two-time MP, having been twice elected from the Dhaka-17 constituency as an Awami League nominee in the 11th and 12th parliaments respectively. He entered the 11th parliament after winning a by-election on July 17 last year on Awami League ticket.

He is also a member of the Awami League's central working committee.

Over the years, he has been key asset for the Awami League, in particular as regards the party's political communications and foreign relations functions.

Arafat is known as an academic, social-advocate, and politician.

Arafat is a faculty at the Canadian University of Bangladesh's School of Business. His academic interests include small businesses and their relations with economic growth, capital, connectivity, among others.

He is also the chairman of the Dhaka-based not-for-profit social-advocacy organisation, the Shuchinta Foundation. The foundation has, among others, done extensive advocacy work in poverty eradication in Bangladesh through entrepreneurship development.

Arafat holds advanced business degrees from Texas A&M University at Prairie View and the Oklahoma State University.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

৩৬ মন্ত্রী-প্রতিমন্ত্রীর কে কোন মন্ত্রণালয় পেলেন

প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা এবার তার অধীনে রাখছেন মন্ত্রিপরিষদ বিভাগ; প্রতিরক্ষা মন্ত্রণালয়; সশস্ত্র বাহিনী বিভাগ; বিদ্যুৎ, জ্বালানি ও খনিজ সম্পদ মন্ত্রণালয়, সংস্কৃতি বিষয়ক মন্ত্রণালয় এবং শ্রম ও...

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রধানমন্ত্রী হিসেবে শপথ নিলেন শেখ হাসিনা

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification