AL pick loses candidacy at fag end of voting

EC takes actions after Chattogram-16 lawmaker threatens law enforcers

The Election Commission yesterday cancelled the candidacy of Awami League nominee Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury for Chattogram-16 (Banshkhali) at the last hour of voting.

The action was taken because he threatened law enforcement officials, said EC Secretary Jahangir Alam.

According to the law, if the EC cancels the candidacy of a candidate, the polls shall be held among other contenders of the constituency concerned.

The circular, signed by Md Abdus Salam, deputy secretary (law) of EC, noted, "The returning officer as well as the deputy commissioner of Chattogram and superintendent of Chattogram police submitted reports, saying that Chattogram-16 constituency aspirant Mostafizur Rahman committed electoral crime under article 73 and article 84A of the Representation of the People Order (RPO), 1972."

"As the electoral crime committed by Mostafizur was found to be true, the EC cancelled his candidacy under article 91E clause-2 of the RPO."

The AL candidate went to Banshkhali Police Station around noon while the voting was underway and was locked into an altercation with Officer-in-Charge Tofayel Ahmed in the station.

The OC said Mostafizur at one stage got furious and misbehaved with him and other police officers.

A video footage of the incident also went viral.

Meanwhile, Mostafizur, also the incumbent lawmaker, came under an attack in the afternoonwhen he went to a polling station at Saral Union of the upazila. After the attack, he alleged that supporters of independent Mujibur Rahman, vice-president of Chittagong (South) AL, attacked him.

This correspondent could not contact Mujibur for comments.

On Friday, a mobile conversation between the Banshkhali OC and the lawmaker got leaked where Mostafizur threatened the OC to cut off hands of police personnel if the cops dared to detain or do anything to his supporters. The audio conversation got viral on social media.

On November 30 last year, Mostafizur and his followers assaulted Rokib Uddin, a reporter of Independent TV, and abused him verbally when the reporter questioned about the violation of the electoral code of conduct during the submission of his nomination paper to the returning officer.

Anupam Shil, a senior reporter of the television, lodged a complaint with the RO against Mostafizur.

Following the allegation, the election enquiry committee investigated the incident and found the allegation to be true.

On December 26, Muhammad Harun Molla, upazila election officer of Banshkhali, filed a case accusing Mustafizur and 20 to 30 others with a Chattogram court as the enquiry committee asked him to do it for attacking the reporter and breaching the polls code.

Mustafizur secured bail in the case on January 3.

On several occasions, Mostafizur grabbed the headlines for his misconduct with admin officials, police, journalists and party leaders.