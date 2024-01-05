National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Fri Jan 5, 2024 11:59 AM
Last update on: Fri Jan 5, 2024 12:04 PM

National Election 2024

AL holds meeting with Commonwealth observer group over upcoming nat’l polls

Star Digital Report
Fri Jan 5, 2024 11:59 AM Last update on: Fri Jan 5, 2024 12:04 PM
Photo: Collected

The ruling Awami League held a meeting with the Commonwealth election observer group this morning, two days before the upcoming 12th parliamentary polls.

The meeting started around 8:30am at Pan Pacific Sonargaon in Dhaka, which continued till 11:00am.

Photo: Collected

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, led the 10-member Awami League delegation while former Jamaican prime minister Orette Bruce Golding headed the 15-member Commonwealth team.

Welcoming the Commonwealth election observation team, the ruling party reiterated its commitment to making the January 7 election free, fair and acceptable.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury, the prime minister's special envoy on environment and climate change; Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, the deputy education minister; Biplab Barua, the Awami League's office secretary; and Mohammad Ali Arafat, the lawmaker representing Dhaka-17; among others, were present in the meeting.

