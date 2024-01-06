AL grassroots rooting for independents

At least three Awami League candidates in Khulna, contesting the upcoming national polls with the "boat" symbol, are facing hurdles to win support of the party grassroots.

Many local AL activists are rallying behind independent candidates within the party ranks.

A total of 36 candidates are participating from the six constituencies of Khulna.

"Some opportunists openly support anti-Awami League candidates," said Narayan Chandra Chand, former minister of fisheries and livestock and AL candidate from Khulna -5.

Sheikh Akram Hossain, former Phultala upazila parishad chairman and president of Phultala upazila AL, is contesting as an independent with the "eagle" symbol from Khulna-5.

"Hundreds of local leaders support him over Narayan Chandra," said Mustafa Kamal Khokon, vice president of Khulna district AL.

Narayan Chandra said some leaders and their allies are working in favour of independents for their personal interests. It will not have any effect among grassroots activists, he added.

In Khulna-6 (Paikgacha-Koyra), AL pick Md Rashiduzzaman is facing a strong opposition from the party's independent candidate GM Mahbubul Alam.

Md Fazlul Haque, senior vice-president of Koyra upazila AL, echoed the same.

AL candidate Abdus Salam Murshedy is contesting from Khulna- 4 (Rupsha-Terokhada-Digholia), against 12 others.

Mortaza Rashidi Dara, who is also contesting from the seat independently with "kettle" symbol from Khulna-4, has huge support from party leaders and activists, as he and his family members have strong background with AL politics, said locals.

At least seven UP chairmen out of 15 are working for independent candidates, said Md Shahidul Islam, upazila chairman of Terokhada.

Meanwhile, in Khulna-1, Khulna-2 and Khulna-3, AL candidates Noni Gopal Mondal, Sheikh Salauddin and Kamal Hossain are unlikely to face any challenges within the party as there is no strong opposition contesting against them.