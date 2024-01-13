AL gets one more MP

Poppy wins Mymensingh-3

The Awami League's candidate in Mymensingh-3 clinched victory in unofficial results following the re-polling at a previously postponed centre (Bhalukapur High School), bringing the total number of AL seats in the current parliament to 223 out of 299.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has rescheduled the polls for the remaining constituency, Naogaon-2, to February 12 after postponing it due to the death of an independent candidate.

AL candidate Nilufar Anjum Poppy secured victory in the Mymensingh-3 (Gauripur) constituency, obtaining 1,295 votes at the centre, while independent candidate from within AL, finished second receiving 355 votes, as per results announced by Presiding Officer Prof Mosharraf Hossain.

Including the votes of this centre, Poppy secured 54,491 votes while Somnath got 52,566 with "truck" symbol.

In the 12th national election, out of 11 constituencies in Mymensingh district, AL got five seats while independent candidates won the rest.

Polling in Bhalukapur High School centre was postponed on charges of irregularities on January 7 general elections.

Poppy led the constituency by 985 votes after the completion of vote counting in the rest of the centres on that day.