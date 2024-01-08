97 Ctg candidates won't get their security deposits back

Includes all 'king's parties' candidates; 27 accepts same fate in N'ganj

A total of 97 candidates in Chattogram lost their security deposits in the just concluded national election for failing to get one-eighth of the cast votes as per the Election Commission law.

Of them, five candidates are also chiefs of their parties.

As per the law, candidates have to deposit a certain amount of money with the government exchequer to run the electoral race, and they must obtain at least one-eighth of the total vote cast in their seats to get the money back.

Of the 16 Chattogram constituencies, Awami League has won 12 seats, Jatiya Party got 1, and independent candidates got 3 seats.

A total of 121 candidates, from different parties or independently, vied for these seats.

Four-time lawmaker and Bangladesh Tariqat Federation chairman Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizbhandari has lost his security deposit after contesting from Chattogram-2 constituency.

Nazibul got only 231 votes; however, he had announced his withdrawal from the race three days before the polls.

In Chattogram-8, Bangladesh Nationalist Front president Abul Kalam Azad lost his security deposit, as he secured 159 votes out of the cast 1,35,620 votes.

Bangladesh Islami Front Chairman MA Matin lost his security money after contesting from Chattogram-12, securing 8,298 votes.

Newly formed Pragatishil Democratic Forum's chairman, Nazim Uddin, also lost his security money in Chattogram-5 (Hathazari), securing 1,401 votes, where voters sealed 97,568 ballots.

In the 2018 polls, 92 out of 114 candidates lost their security deposits in Chattogram.

SAME FATE FOR KING'S PARTIES CANDIDATES

Candidates of Trinamool BNP, Bangladesh Supreme Party, and Bangladesh Nationalist Movement in Chattogram have also lost their security deposits, which include BSP chairman Syed Saifuddin Ahmed Maizbhandari, who managed to secure 3,151 votes.

The three parties, which gained familiarity as king's parties, nominated 20 candidates in the 16 Chattogram constituencies.

Advocate Akter Kabir Chowdhury, president of Sachetan Nagorik Committee Chattogram, told The Daily Star that voters understood that candidates of these (King's) parties were contesting to fulfil the demand of the ruling party.

So they didn't get attention from the voters, Akter added.

TWENTY-SEVEN LOSES SECURITY DEPOSITS IN N'GANJ

Twenty-seven candidates in five Narayanganj constituencies have lost their security deposit, while 34 contenders took part in the electoral race for those constituencies.

Of the five seats, four were bagged by Awami League, while the remaining seat was secured by a Jatiya Party candidate.

Mentionable, there was no AL candidate in Narayanganj-5, where the JP candidate won.

Apart from the five winners, only an independent and a JP candidate managed to get their security deposits.

Candidates who couldn't secure one-eighth of the votes cast include Trinamool BNP Secretary General Taimur Alam Khandakar.

The 27 candidates bagged a total of 45,444 votes in those constituencies, which is 4.88 percent out of the votes cast, according to the returning officer Mohammad Mahmudul Haque.

A total of 2,12,624 voters cast their votes in Narayanganj-1, where AL candidate Golam Dastagir Gazi won for the fourth time in a row. Among the eight other candidates, only an independent candidate, Shahjahan Bhuiyan, got one-eighth of the votes.

Taimur also vied for this seat and got 3,190 votes.

In Narayanganj-2, except for AL candidate Nazrul Islam Babu, all four of the other candidates lost their security deposit.

Six out of eight candidates lost their security deposit in Narayanganj-3. Apart from AL candidate Abdullah Al Kaiser, JP candidate Leakoat Hossain Khoka secured over one-eighth of the votes.

In Narayanganj-4, a total of 2,16,230 voters cast their votes, and AL candidate Shamim Osman got 1,95,827 votes. The remaining seven candidates lost their security deposits. With 31.06 percent of voters casting their votes, this was the lowest turnout in the district.

In Narayanganj-5, except for JP candidate AKM Selim Osman, the other 3 candidates lost their security deposits.