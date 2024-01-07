700 Rab patrol teams to be on election duty

In preparation for the upcoming 12th national election today, the Rapid Action Battalion has deployed 700 patrol teams across the country to ensure security.

Rab Director General M Khurshid Hossain said coordinated efforts with other law enforcement agencies, including police and intelligence services, have been undertaken to implement sufficient security measures.

"We have worked as a striking force throughout the country. Tomorrow [today], 700 Rab patrol teams will be working on election duty," said the DG after overseeing security arrangements in Dhaka's Mirpur yesterday.

He emphasised that comprehensive security measures have been put in place to ensure a fair and peaceful election.

Khurshid further expressed confidence in the preparedness of the election centres and urged citizens to exercise their democratic rights."People have the opportunity to vote. We are prepared to ensure that they can exercise their voting rights without hindrance," he added.

Highlighting the collaboration between Rab, other law enforcement agencies, and the Cyber Team, the Rab DG detailed the deployment of specialised units, including the dog squad, bomb disposal unit, and, if necessary, Rab helicopters.

He also mentioned a device named OIVS, which will help identify intruders in the area.