60 of 127 foreign polls observers already arrived: FS

A total of 127 foreign observers or experts are likely to observe January 7 general election while 60 of them have already arrived in Dhaka, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said this afternoon.

"So far 60 foreign observers or experts have arrived here and all together 127 have scheduled to come. Besides, 73 foreign journalists have received accreditations and among them 17 have already arrived," he said.

The foreign secretary revealed it while talking to reporters after Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal briefed the foreign diplomats stationed in Dhaka at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel.

Masud said most of the foreign election observers and journalists will arrive by tonight and tomorrow morning.

He said the observers will monitor the polls in Dhaka and also outside Dhaka.

"We can't determine where they will go, but we have suggested they choose the destinations those have air connectivity," Masud added.

The foreign secretary said the government will provide security to the foreign diplomats and offered local hospitality to officials of the election commissions of other countries.

More than 50 diplomats of different countries stationed in Dhaka attended the briefing where the CEC informed them the latest updates of the preparation of the Sunday's election.

He said the CEC was able to make the diplomats understand that there is no lack of sincerity and dedication from the election commission to hold a free and fair election.

Replying to a query, the foreign secretary said after the briefing, the Western diplomats told him that they are well briefed.