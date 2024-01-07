54 ballots cancelled in Nalchity due to irregularities

The presiding officer of Jhalakathi's Nalchity upazila has cancelled 54 ballots, alleging that local Magar union parishad (UP) Chairman Md Shahin Hossain forcibly took those ballot papers from the assistant presiding officer and stuffed them into the box.

Mofazzel Hossain Howlader, presiding officer of the Magar Government Primary School polling centre, informed Md Nazrul Islam, Nalchity upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) and also assistant returning officer of Jhalakathi, of the matter, reports our Pirojpur correspondent.

After the incident, the presiding officer suspended voting at the polling center for half an hour from 10:30am to 11:00am.

Denying the allegation, the Magar UP chairman said the presiding officer had suspended voting at the polling centre due to a misunderstanding.

He further alleged that the presiding officer was Jamaat-leaning and so tried to cast doubt on the validity of the election.

Contacted, the UNO said that the presiding officer had cancelled the disputed ballot papers.

"No action has been taken because the guilty person could not be located immediately. We will look into the matter," the UNO said.