National Election 2024
Star Digital Report
Sun Jan 7, 2024 07:48 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 08:48 PM

Most Viewed

National Election 2024

54 ballots cancelled in Nalchity due to irregularities

Star Digital Report
Sun Jan 7, 2024 07:48 PM Last update on: Sun Jan 7, 2024 08:48 PM

The presiding officer of Jhalakathi's Nalchity upazila has cancelled 54 ballots, alleging that local Magar union parishad (UP) Chairman Md Shahin Hossain forcibly took those ballot papers from the assistant presiding officer and stuffed them into the box.

Mofazzel Hossain Howlader, presiding officer of the Magar Government Primary School polling centre, informed Md Nazrul Islam, Nalchity upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) and also assistant returning officer of Jhalakathi, of the matter, reports our Pirojpur correspondent.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

After the incident, the presiding officer suspended voting at the polling center for half an hour from 10:30am to 11:00am.

Denying the allegation, the Magar UP chairman said the presiding officer had suspended voting at the polling centre due to a misunderstanding.

He further alleged that the presiding officer was Jamaat-leaning and so tried to cast doubt on the validity of the election.

Contacted, the UNO said that the presiding officer had cancelled the disputed ballot papers.

"No action has been taken because the guilty person could not be located immediately. We will look into the matter," the UNO said.

Related topic:
Bangladesh election 202412th parliamentary election
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Signatures Collected During Ongoing Vote at Dhaka-14 Center

Polling agents' signatures taken even as vote was ongoing at Dhaka-14 centre

4h ago
Gun-toting man identified as BCL activist, say police

Ctg clash: Gun-toting man identified as BCL activist, say police

5h ago
EC cancels candidacy of Ctg-16 AL candidate Mustafizur

Ctg-16 AL aspirant Mostafizur's candidacy cancelled

5h ago
Jubo League Members Shot in AL vs. Independent Clash

Ballot box torched at Tangail centre, 2 Ansars injured

2h ago
প্রধানমন্ত্রী
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

ফল ঘোষণার পর বিজয় মিছিল ও সহিংসতা নয়: শেখ হাসিনা

আওয়ামী লীগের উপ-দপ্তর সম্পাদক সায়েম খান আজ রোববার এ তথ্য জানিয়েছেন।

১৭ মিনিট আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

শেখ হাসিনা প্রমাণ করেছেন কীভাবে গ্রহণযোগ্য নির্বাচন করতে হয়: কাদের

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification