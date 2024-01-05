5 lakh Ansar, VDP deployed across the country

As many as 5, 17,143 members of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP have been deployed across the country, including the capital, to maintain law and order, and ensure the security of polling stations and ballot boxes in the 12th parliamentary election slated for January 7.

Director General of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP Major General AKM Aminul Haque gave this information in a press conference at the headquarters of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP in the city's Khilgaon area this afternoon.

He said so far 250 platoons of the Ansar battalion divided into 1,000 sections have been deployed as a striking force for 13 days from December 29 to January 10.

Except for the 13 coastal upazilas, one striking team of Ansar battalion is carrying out its duty according to the plan of the returning officer concerned to keep the election environment free, fair, and peaceful, he added.

He said a total of 12 members of Ansar and VDP will perform full-time duty in each polling center.

The DG said Platoon Commander (PC) and Assistant Platoon Commander (APC) of Ansar with arms and VDP members with sticks will be engaged to maintain law and order and ensure security at the polling station.