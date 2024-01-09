5 candidates call polls ‘rigged’

Four candidates, including an incumbent lawmaker, at a press conference yesterday demanded re-election in Sylhet-2, alleging that the ruling party rigged the January 7 election.

Meanwhile, another candidate from Sylhet-3, in a separate press conference, described how the ruling party supporters staged irregularities in the election.

The Sylhet-2 candidates are incumbent lawmaker and Gono Forum candidate Mokabbir Khan, former lawmaker and Jatiyo Party candidate Yahya Chowdhury, Trinamool BNP candidate Abdur Rab Mallik and independent candidate Muhibur Rahman.

On the day of the election, all four of them boycotted it by 2:00pm.

In a press conference held at a restaurant in the city, the candidates demanded re-election and said that they would be urging the Supreme Court to fight against the election results legally.

Yahya Chowdhury said, "I was barred from entering a centre for two hours, while Awami League men stuffed the ballots. I did not get any support from the election officials and administration. After that, I boycotted the election and did not cast my vote."

Muhibur Rahman said, "The election was rigged and a farce. We were betrayed as we trusted the prime minister and the chief election commissioner. From forcing our agents out of the polling station to ballot stuffing by the ruling party men, everything took place in the polls."

Mokabbir Khan echoed the same.

Abdur Rab Mallik said, "All four of us spent a long time in foreign countries, where we practised clean politics. But the reality here was different."

In Sunday's election, AL candidate from Sylhet-2 Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury won the polls with 78,388 votes, while his nearest rival Muhibur Rahman got 16,611 votes. The JP candidate secured 6,874 votes, the Gono Forum candidate 1,922 votes and the Trinamool BNP candidate 944 votes.

Dr Ihteshamul Huq Chowdhury, an AL-backed independent candidate for Sylhet-3, at a separate press conference, said, "My agents were forced to leave from 47 centres, where ruling party men stuffed the ballots. They also beat up an agent at Boaljur School centre and confined the injured agent for hours."

He also alleged that the ruling party lawmaker forcibly delayed vote casting till 9:30am at Kamalbazar Jalalia School centre, to cast his own vote first.